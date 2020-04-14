Romanian researchers develop online platform to fight Covid-19 disinformation

Romanian researchers working at the Romanian Bioinformatics Society and UEFISCDI, an institution of the Education Ministry that coordinates various research programs, have developed an informative platform meant to combat Covid-19 related fake news.

The platform will provide scientifically-validated data to better inform the public, according to an announcement on the website of UEFISCDI (The Executive Unit for the Financing of Higher Education, Research and Innovation).

The UEFISCDI website will host the platform, which will offer articles verified by the research community.

An article explaining what coronaviruses are and another on when a vaccine might be available can already be read on the platform here and here.

(Photo: Wirestock/ Dreamstime)

