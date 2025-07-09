Home sales decreased by 3.4% in Romania in the first six months of 2025 when compared to the result registered in the same period last year. Sales were down 7.9% in Bucharest and Ilfov in the same period, according to a market analysis issued by real estate consultant SVN Romania and based on official statistics of the National Agency for Land Registration.

About 74,500 residential units were sold in Romania in the first six months of this year. During the same period, almost 25,700 residential units were sold in Bucharest and Ilfov.

This decrease was determined by the poor result from Bucharest, down about 10% compared to H1 2024’s result, while residential sales registered in Ilfov increased by 5% compared to the result registered in the same period from last year.

The different annual variations between the two areas can also be explained by the decrease in the stock of new homes available for sale in Bucharest, simultaneously with the delivery of an increasing number of homes in the neighbouring localities of the Capital city.

”2024 brought the lowest number of home deliveries registered in Bucharest and its surroundings in the last five years. For this year, we estimate an equally low volume of deliveries, a fact that is already showing its negative effects on home sales registered in the region,” said Andrei Sarbu, CEO of SVN Romania.

“The decrease in home deliveries is the biggest problem for Bucharest’s residential market. At a national level, for example, in Cluj-Napoca, a market more expensive than Bucharest, more homes were sold in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024. And, unfortunately, the delivery issue in Bucharest will not improve in the short term,” he added.

Constanta became the second residential regional market in Romania in terms of residential sales, except the Bucharest – Ilfov region, with an annual increase in sales of 23.6% in H1 2025. The next position is occupied by Timis, where residential units sold in the first half of this year decreased by an annual rate of 4.5%.

Cluj is next, with residential sales registered here being 12.7% higher than those registered in the first half of last year, while in Brasov, an annual decrease of 9% was registered in the first semester of 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tapanakorn Katvong | Dreamstime.com)