Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/31/2019
Business
Renault’s Romanian subsidiaries achieve EUR 6.5 bln turnover
31 May 2019
French automaker Renault's subsidiaries in Romania, namely Renault Technologies Roumanie (design and engineering), Automobile Dacia (car production) and Renault Commercial Roumanie (car trade), reached in 2018 a cumulated turnover of RON 30 billion (EUR 6.4 billion ), up 10% over 2017.

Moreover, the total number of employees continued to rise in 2018, advancing by 4% compared to 2017, to almost 17,000, Ziarul Financiar reported. The highest leap was registered at the engineering center, which increased its headcount by 11% to 2,100 engineers.

Regarding the cumulated profit, the three divisions posted a net profit of almost RON 868 million (EUR 187 million ). The sales division, Renault Commercial Roumanie, reported the biggest increase in profit, 55% year-on-year, to RON 75 million (EUR 16.1 million ).  

Automobile Dacia, the largest company in Romania, achieved a turnover of EUR 5.3 billion in 2018, up 5% year-on-year, the highest value achieved so far. Moreover, in 2018 its profit rose by 40% to EUR 162 million, the highest level in the history of Dacia.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
