Romanian carmaker Dacia gains momentum despite shrinking car sales in Europe

The number of new cars registered in the European Union decreased by 0.4% in April 2019 and by 2.6% in January-April compared to the corresponding periods last year, to 1.3 million units in April alone and 5.34 million in the first four months in the year.

In contrast, the registration of new Dacia cars in Europe increased by 13.4% year-on-year in January-April to196,000 units. The annual growth rate accelerated to 15% in April alone.

The brand’s market share was 3.7% in January-April and 4% in April alone, consolidating its position above Seat and close to Hyundai.

Romania was a dynamic market not only in terms of production but also for the rise in new registration counts: by 22.8% to 44,257 in January-April. In April alone, the year-on-year growth rate eased to 13%.

