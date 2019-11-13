Ford’s newest SUV Puma not much more expensive than Dacia Duster

Puma, the new SUV launched by American carmaker Ford and produced in Romania, will cost not much more than the Dacia Duster model also produced in Romania by French group Renault, which sells very well both in the country and abroad, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The prices, announced by Ford Romania on November 12, came as a surprise given the better safety score of the Ford model (5 stars in the EuroNCAP tests versus 3 stars held by Duster - one of its major weaknesses).

In the standard version - Titanium, Ford Puma can be purchased at a special launch price of EUR 16,500, VAT included. Thus, although Puma has many more safety systems, the model comes at a price similar to that of Dacia Duster. The technologies available at this price include: lumbar support and massage chairs, wireless charging for smartphones, LED headlights, as well as many driver assistance technologies such as Active City Stop, Lane Keeping Aid, Active Cruise Control.

"We are pleased and proud to announce that starting today, we are waiting for all those interested in ordering their new Ford Puma. The special launch price announced today is available with the support provided by both Ford Romania and its dealers, as part of our sustained efforts to encourage the sale of new vehicles on the local market," said Cristian Prichea, General Manager of Ford’s local sales division.

(Photo source: Ford.com)