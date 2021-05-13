Medical services provider Regina Maria introduces subscriptions for Romanians living abroad

Romanian private medical services provider Regina Maria has introduced healthcare subscriptions for the Romanians living abroad.

They allow those who live outside of the country to access prevention services through online consultations or checkups in its Virtual Clinic but can also be used when their holders return to the country for various tests or offline consultations.

The company said the new subscriptions were introduced as Romanians living abroad made several thousand appointments to its Virtual Clinic during the pandemic. A total of 300,000 appointments were made to the Virtual Clinic since its launch in March 2020, the company said. The clinic offers online access to around 500 doctors in 40 medical specialties.

Data gathered before the pandemic showed increases of 20% in the visits to the healthcare network's clinics during the summer months, and especially in August, a period when many Romanians living abroad return to the country and visit the doctor for tests or checkups, Regina Maria said.

“From the feedback received, including on the network’s social media channels, Romanians want to talk to a doctor in Romanian; they find it easier to describe their symptoms and feel more comfortable,” the company explained in a release.

