Business

Redivium Australia teams up with Romanian partners for EUR 40 mln Li-ion battery recycling plant

05 February 2024

A consortium formed by Redivium Australia, Romanian recycling company Ecowes and Romania's National Battery Recycling System Association (SNRB) teamed up to carry out a feasibility study to implement a facility in Romania recycling lithium-ion batteries with an initial capacity of 10 tonnes per day.

It is supposed to be an investment of over EUR 40 million in a lithium-ion battery recycling facility, which will use the recycling technology from Redivium, which is already present in countries like Germany.

"This agreement with Redivium for the implementation of a Li battery recycling facility offers partners direct access to a sustainable battery recycling solution on an industrial scale, making Ecowes and the SNRB Association strategic partners in the licensed regions of Redivium," reads the statement quoted by G4media.ro.

Redivium has already designed similar facilities in the United Kingdom with G&P Battery Recycling Ltd (GPBR), respectively in Serbia with Metalfer Group (Metalfer).

Redivium Ltd is a pioneer in sustainable resource solutions, dedicated to revolutionising how we manage and recycle critical materials, including batteries from electric vehicles.

Ecowes was established in 2017 near Bucharest. The company initially recycled wooden pallets, and since 2020, it has diversified and expanded its activity to recycle electrical and electronic equipment waste.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/SNRB)

1

