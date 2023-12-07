Business

Green Group’s GreenWEEE launches third e-waste recycling plant in Romania

07 December 2023

Romania’s GreenWEEE, a company of Green Group involved since 2009 in the recycling of refrigerators and other electric and electronic equipment, announced that its capacity increased by 40% to 140,000 tonnes per year after the opening of its third factory.

GreenWEEE can now recycle one million refrigerators a year, with over 98% of the materials recovered and reintegrated into the economy.

“Our investment is not just a financial commitment but a fundamental element of GreenGroup’s plan to advance the circular economy throughout Europe,” said Marius Costache, CEO of GreenWEEE, quoted by Economica.net.

He stressed the hazardous nature of e-waste that requires traceability of the process and material recovery, which is provided by the company that facilitates the reintroduction of such materials into the economic cycle.

Located in Buzau, the new factory required EUR 15 million of investments – bringing the total investments in the group’s three factories to EUR 40 million.

The new plant offers an integrated solution for the recycling of refrigerators and other household and industrial electronics, with a focus on the recovery of hazardous substances, including oils, refrigerants, and expanders.

Green Group is active in the recycling of various materials, including PET, glass and e-waste. Since 2016, the company has been majority-owned by Abris Capital Partners, one of the leading private equity investors in Central Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/GreenWEEE)

1

