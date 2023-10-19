Red Cross Romania opens sixth Health Promotion Center offering free medical services

The Romanian Red Cross inaugurated a new Health Promotion Center in Sălaj, where both Ukrainian citizens temporarily staying in Romania and vulnerable people in the community can benefit from free medical services. It is the organization’s sixth such center in the country.

The Health Promotion Center in Sălaj offers free access to general medicine and pediatric services, psychological counseling and psychosocial activities, speech therapy and physical therapy.

If necessary, the beneficiaries will be referred to the private and public medical system for further investigations, and the Romanian Red Cross will provide financial assistance for vulnerable cases that require additional medical investigations and medicines. Transport to medical facilities for people with disabilities or those with severe conditions will also be provided.

“Today, we opened the doors of the Health Promotion Center in Sălaj, where every Ukrainian citizen and vulnerable person in the community finds a refuge for their health. […] We are proud to inaugurate the sixth Health Center in the country and to show the world that in difficult times, humanity has no borders,” said Camelia Șucu, president of the Romanian Red Cross.

The space where the Health Promotion Center operates was offered free of charge for 50 years to the Sălaj Red Cross branch by the Zalău City Hall. It covers 423 square meters, and the Red Cross will use part of the land as a space of storage for disaster response.

The Health Promotion Center is an essential component of a vast project that involves the inauguration of six such centers, along with the implementation of a mobile Health Caravan that will travel through 14 counties in the country to offer free medical services.

(Photo source: Red Cross Romania)