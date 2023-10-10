Healthcare

Over 1,000 Romanian medical personnel volunteered to provide assistance in Israel

10 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over a thousand medical personnel in Romania have expressed their readiness to go and provide medical assistance in Israel after the deadly Hamas attacks on Saturday, according to health minister Alexandru Rafila.

"The registrations are going very quickly. We had the same very positive response when there was that major earthquake in Turkey. Over a thousand people registered, including doctors and medical assistants. You have to be prepared to send such teams if necessary; it's good to have these as an exercise in human solidarity. You've seen that in Israeli hospitals, the staff came to work without anyone calling them. You should know that the same happened here when [the explosions] happened in Crevedia," stated Alexandru Rafila, cited by Digi24.

The minister explained that the aid, consisting of medical personnel, will be sent "only at the request of the state of Israel," and added that the mobilization is preventive so that if such assistance is needed, it can be sent as quickly as possible.

According to him, even professional associations of doctors have expressed their willingness to support Israeli doctors as they face a state of war. Rafila gave the example of the Romanian Society of Intensive Care Medicine, which declared itself ready to participate in the formation of medical teams in this context. 

According to Rafila, Israeli doctors expressed their willingness to help Romania immediately after the disaster in Crevedia which left 5 dead and dozens injured.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Sanatatii on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Over 1,000 Romanian medical personnel volunteered to provide assistance in Israel

10 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over a thousand medical personnel in Romania have expressed their readiness to go and provide medical assistance in Israel after the deadly Hamas attacks on Saturday, according to health minister Alexandru Rafila.

"The registrations are going very quickly. We had the same very positive response when there was that major earthquake in Turkey. Over a thousand people registered, including doctors and medical assistants. You have to be prepared to send such teams if necessary; it's good to have these as an exercise in human solidarity. You've seen that in Israeli hospitals, the staff came to work without anyone calling them. You should know that the same happened here when [the explosions] happened in Crevedia," stated Alexandru Rafila, cited by Digi24.

The minister explained that the aid, consisting of medical personnel, will be sent "only at the request of the state of Israel," and added that the mobilization is preventive so that if such assistance is needed, it can be sent as quickly as possible.

According to him, even professional associations of doctors have expressed their willingness to support Israeli doctors as they face a state of war. Rafila gave the example of the Romanian Society of Intensive Care Medicine, which declared itself ready to participate in the formation of medical teams in this context. 

According to Rafila, Israeli doctors expressed their willingness to help Romania immediately after the disaster in Crevedia which left 5 dead and dozens injured.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Sanatatii on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager