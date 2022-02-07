Profile picture for user andreich
Romania reports record Covid-19 incidence rates

07 February 2022
The incidence of Covid-19 cases reached 28 per 1,000 residents in Bucharest on February 5. The number of cases in the capital city surpassed the country-wide record reached in the third wave (Alpha variant) of the pandemic in the spring of 2021.

In Cluj-Napoca, the incidence rate exceeded 30 during last week, and some smaller villages in Timis county reported rates as high as 60 cases per 1,000 residents.

"If only 3% of the new cases need hospitalization, that means 250 hospitalizations a day in the capital city 'alone in 1-2 weeks. Even if Omicron proves to be 'just mere flu' with 1% hospitalizations out of the total number of new cases nationwide, it still means 300+ hospitalizations per day in the next 2 weeks and exceeding the record of hospitalizations in the 4-Delta wave," Octavian Jurma, a medical doctor specializing in neurosciences and actively involved in Covid pandemic monitoring, explained, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. "Under these conditions, we can talk about natural immunization," the researcher concludes.

Romania reports record Covid-19 incidence rates

07 February 2022
The incidence of Covid-19 cases reached 28 per 1,000 residents in Bucharest on February 5. The number of cases in the capital city surpassed the country-wide record reached in the third wave (Alpha variant) of the pandemic in the spring of 2021.

In Cluj-Napoca, the incidence rate exceeded 30 during last week, and some smaller villages in Timis county reported rates as high as 60 cases per 1,000 residents.

"If only 3% of the new cases need hospitalization, that means 250 hospitalizations a day in the capital city 'alone in 1-2 weeks. Even if Omicron proves to be 'just mere flu' with 1% hospitalizations out of the total number of new cases nationwide, it still means 300+ hospitalizations per day in the next 2 weeks and exceeding the record of hospitalizations in the 4-Delta wave," Octavian Jurma, a medical doctor specializing in neurosciences and actively involved in Covid pandemic monitoring, explained, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. "Under these conditions, we can talk about natural immunization," the researcher concludes.

Editor's picks