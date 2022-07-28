Reader on Board: Passengers transiting Sibiu airport offered access to library area

The passengers transiting Sibiu International Airport, in central Romania, can access the reading area opened as part of the Reader on Board project starting July 25.

Those who transit the terminal have free access to the available books; they can either browse them in the dedicated area or take them with them on their trip. Although not compulsory, the organizers of the project advise people to return the books, either at the Reader on Board area or at the headquarters of the Astra Sibiu County Library.

Travelers can choose from some 1,000 books, ranging from literature and arts to history, psychology, local culture and books for children. Many of the books are available in Romania, but volumes in German, English, Hungarian, and French have been included. The collection will be renewed periodically, Astra Library said.

The project aims to improve travelers' experience in the airport and encourage reading in unconventional areas.

The project, run by Astra Sibiu County Library and Sibiu Airport, is in its fourth year.

(Photo: Biblioteca Astra Sibiu Facebook Page)

