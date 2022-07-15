The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The "Bookarest Tram", an interdisciplinary art experience with poetry readings, historical tales, and musical moments, reimagines the classic tram ride and invites participants on a unique journey through the Romanian capital city.

In a special weekend arrangement, the vintage trams of Bucharest will be reactivated on Line 1. For five weeks from July 23 to August 20, every Saturday, the tram will run continously on the Depoul Dudești - Bd. Banu Manta - Depoul Dudești route.

For approximately two hours, between 19:00 and 21:00, participants will be invited on a journey, there and back again, which includes stories and histories from historical guides Anita Stere and Ioana Popa, poetry readings, as well as moments of jazz, classical, and interbellic music.

The project was initiated by the "Art Doesn't Bite" Association and is one of the winners of the ARCUB Cultural Center’s „Bucharest RE:imagined" Idea Grants. It is a continuation of the project called "Poetry Tram", winner of the AFCN Gala for Innovation in 2019.

According to the creators, this second edition aims to encourage the general public to emotionally reconnect with their city through artistic experimentation.

Tickets for the "Bookarest Tram" experience are available online and at the ARCUB ticket office on Lipscani Street nr. 84-90.

The program is as follows:

Saturday, July 23

Poetry reading and discussion with Simona Popescu

Saxophone recital by Paolo Profeti

Dialogue moderated by Raisa Beicu

Stories of the city on the Line 1 route with guide Ioana Popa

Saturday, July 30

Poetry reading and discussion with Nora Iuga

Cello recital by Mihail Grigore

Dialogue moderated by Raisa Beicu

Stories of the city on the Line 1 route with guide Ioana Popa

Saturday, August 6

Poetry reading and discussion with Anastasia Gavrilovici

Interbellic music recital by Corina Sârghi

Dialogue moderated by Elena Vlădăreanu

Stories of the city on the Line 1 route with guide Anita Sterea

Saturday, August 13

Poetry reading and discussion with Dan Sociu

Harp recital by Alice Hristodor

Dialogue moderated by Anca Vancu

Stories of the city on the Line 1 route with guide Anita Sterea

Saturday, August 20

Poetry reading and discussion with Cătălina Stanislav

Violin recital by Mircea Lazăr

Dialogue moderated by Anca Vancu

Stories of the city on the Line 1 route with guide Anita Sterea

(Photo source: ARCUB)