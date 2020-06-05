Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 10:48
Politics
US ambassador praises ECHR's ruling in favor of RO's former anticorruption chief, president says there must be consequences
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on May 5 that Romania violated the rights of the former anticorruption directorate (DNA) chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi when dismissing her before the end of her mandate, and this has triggered reactions from top Romanian officials, including the president and the prime minister, as well as the US ambassador to Bucharest and former justice minister Tudorel Toader.

President Klaus Iohannis, who in 2018 signed Kovesi's dismissal after the Constitutional Court (CCR) compelled him to do so, said on Tuesday, May 5, that the ECHR ruling "could not remain without consequences." Moreover, the CCR judges "must review immediately not only the decision to revoke Ms. Kovesi, but also any other decisions taken in the light of simple statements, whether political or not," the president added.

"Defying all the arguments I invoked at the time, including those alleging the violation of Ms. Kovesi's free access to justice, the Constitutional Court decided to remove her from office, at the suggestion of the minister of justice. Such a decision of the ECHR, unprecedented as it concerns the authority guaranteeing the supremacy of the Constitution, cannot remain without consequences. The credibility of CCR, already affected by some controversial decisions over the past few years, is now even more seriously shaken," president Iohannis said.

He also stated that the Human Rights Court's decision "shows us that this institution needs to be reformed at the constitutional level."

Meanwhile, Adrian Zuckerman, the US ambassador to Bucharest, said that the ECHR decision "is an admonition against political interference in judicial matters to avoid criminal prosecution."

"The Court ruled today that Laura Codruţa Kovesi was wrongly terminated as head of the DNA. President Klaus Iohannis praised the decision. We agree with President Iohannis that Ms. Kovesi's fundamental rights were infringed upon and that free access to justice and freedom of expression are essential values of a democratic society. This decision is an admonition against political interference in judicial matters to avoid criminal prosecution," Zuckerman said in a press release.

"As a recipient of the 2014 US Embassy's Woman of Courage award, Ms. Kovesi, now head of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, exemplifies the values of courage, justice, and honor. We commend her again today," he added.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said that the ECHR decision "is proof that the current Constitutional Court has been compromised by PSD (e.n. the Social Democratic Party)," News.ro reported. 

The PM believes that CCR's mode of action should be reconsidered, as the Court compromised itself through decisions that violate the European Convention on Human Rights. "This seriously affects the credibility of one of the most important institutions of the Romanian state, and the CCR judges who believed they can decide for the President of Romania are responsible for this," he added.

PSD, who was the ruling party at the time of Kovesi's dismissal in 2018, also reacted to ECHR's ruling. PSD's spokesman Lucian Romascanu said on Tuesday that decisions of the European Court of Human Rights could not be commented on. However, he added that "the ECHR ruling found only that Ms. Kovesi did not benefit from an appeal against the president's decree, which is not attributable to a Romanian court. If there is a legislative problem, we will correct it after we see the motivation of the Court," according to News.ro.

Meanwhile, Tudorel Toader, the former justice minister who requested the dismissal of Kovesi, said that the CCR decision prompted president Iohannis to sign the act of dismissal, and not his proposal.

Toader explained for Bzi.ro that the dismissal process included three factors: "As a minister, I made the evaluation report and proposed the revocation. Then, the CCR was notified; the minister is not the author of the right to notify the Court. CCR made a decision and the president revoked her (e.n. Laura Codruta Kovesi) based on that decision. The CCR decision made the president sign the dismissal decree, not my proposal."

Laura Codruta Kovesi headed the National Anticorruption Directorate for five years, from 2013 until July 2018, when she was dismissed. She appealed her dismissal at the European Court of Human Rights at the end of 2018, and the ECHR ruled in her favor on May 5 this year. 

After her dismissal from the DNA, Kovesi moved on to become the first head of the new European Public Prosecutor's Office.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 10:48
Politics
US ambassador praises ECHR's ruling in favor of RO's former anticorruption chief, president says there must be consequences
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on May 5 that Romania violated the rights of the former anticorruption directorate (DNA) chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi when dismissing her before the end of her mandate, and this has triggered reactions from top Romanian officials, including the president and the prime minister, as well as the US ambassador to Bucharest and former justice minister Tudorel Toader.

President Klaus Iohannis, who in 2018 signed Kovesi's dismissal after the Constitutional Court (CCR) compelled him to do so, said on Tuesday, May 5, that the ECHR ruling "could not remain without consequences." Moreover, the CCR judges "must review immediately not only the decision to revoke Ms. Kovesi, but also any other decisions taken in the light of simple statements, whether political or not," the president added.

"Defying all the arguments I invoked at the time, including those alleging the violation of Ms. Kovesi's free access to justice, the Constitutional Court decided to remove her from office, at the suggestion of the minister of justice. Such a decision of the ECHR, unprecedented as it concerns the authority guaranteeing the supremacy of the Constitution, cannot remain without consequences. The credibility of CCR, already affected by some controversial decisions over the past few years, is now even more seriously shaken," president Iohannis said.

He also stated that the Human Rights Court's decision "shows us that this institution needs to be reformed at the constitutional level."

Meanwhile, Adrian Zuckerman, the US ambassador to Bucharest, said that the ECHR decision "is an admonition against political interference in judicial matters to avoid criminal prosecution."

"The Court ruled today that Laura Codruţa Kovesi was wrongly terminated as head of the DNA. President Klaus Iohannis praised the decision. We agree with President Iohannis that Ms. Kovesi's fundamental rights were infringed upon and that free access to justice and freedom of expression are essential values of a democratic society. This decision is an admonition against political interference in judicial matters to avoid criminal prosecution," Zuckerman said in a press release.

"As a recipient of the 2014 US Embassy's Woman of Courage award, Ms. Kovesi, now head of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, exemplifies the values of courage, justice, and honor. We commend her again today," he added.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said that the ECHR decision "is proof that the current Constitutional Court has been compromised by PSD (e.n. the Social Democratic Party)," News.ro reported. 

The PM believes that CCR's mode of action should be reconsidered, as the Court compromised itself through decisions that violate the European Convention on Human Rights. "This seriously affects the credibility of one of the most important institutions of the Romanian state, and the CCR judges who believed they can decide for the President of Romania are responsible for this," he added.

PSD, who was the ruling party at the time of Kovesi's dismissal in 2018, also reacted to ECHR's ruling. PSD's spokesman Lucian Romascanu said on Tuesday that decisions of the European Court of Human Rights could not be commented on. However, he added that "the ECHR ruling found only that Ms. Kovesi did not benefit from an appeal against the president's decree, which is not attributable to a Romanian court. If there is a legislative problem, we will correct it after we see the motivation of the Court," according to News.ro.

Meanwhile, Tudorel Toader, the former justice minister who requested the dismissal of Kovesi, said that the CCR decision prompted president Iohannis to sign the act of dismissal, and not his proposal.

Toader explained for Bzi.ro that the dismissal process included three factors: "As a minister, I made the evaluation report and proposed the revocation. Then, the CCR was notified; the minister is not the author of the right to notify the Court. CCR made a decision and the president revoked her (e.n. Laura Codruta Kovesi) based on that decision. The CCR decision made the president sign the dismissal decree, not my proposal."

Laura Codruta Kovesi headed the National Anticorruption Directorate for five years, from 2013 until July 2018, when she was dismissed. She appealed her dismissal at the European Court of Human Rights at the end of 2018, and the ECHR ruled in her favor on May 5 this year. 

After her dismissal from the DNA, Kovesi moved on to become the first head of the new European Public Prosecutor's Office.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country