RDCC and BRCC partner to promote Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Romania

The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) and the British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a formal guideline of cooperation to promote Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (ED&I) and to stimulate business partnerships, develop trade and investment-related information activities, and share good practice and experience in the field.

The Memorandum aims to provide appropriate support to bring awareness and participation in ED&I initiatives in Romania.

The collaboration between the RDCC and the BRCC will create a platform for ED&I development among Romanian and British organizations.

“We are pleased to sign this Memorandum with the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce. We recognize the importance of ED&I in business, and we are committed to working together with the RDCC to promote ED&I and stimulate business partnerships in Romania, as well as collaborate on various projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing ED&I knowledge among our communities,” said Colin Lovering, Chairman of the British-Romanian Chamber of Commerce.

Perry V. Zizzi, the President of the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce and Managing Partner of DENTONS Romania, added: “As business leaders, we have a responsibility to promote equality, diversity, and inclusion in our workplaces and communities. By working together, we can leverage our collective strengths to create a more inclusive and equitable business climate for all. Romania and the UK have unique cultural perspectives and experiences that can enrich our understanding of diversity, and by championing this initiative, we can set an example for the rest of the business environment.”

(Photo source: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)