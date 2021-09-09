Romanian investors file their own 'no-confidence motion' against Govt.

Romanian Business Leaders, Romanian Business Leaders (RBL), one of the leading local business organizations, approached President Klaus Iohannis with an open letter stressing that the Government made not much progress in delivering on its promises nearly one year after it came into office.

Because of the protracted political crisis that is expected and for which no solution is foreseen, nothing sustainable can be built, they warned.

RBL addressed this letter on behalf of over 200 Romanian entrepreneurs attending the 9th edition of the Romanian Business Leaders Summit.

While not mentioning the Government directly, the signatories have indirectly expressed disappointment with the performance of the executive.

President Iohannis has constantly backed prime minister Florin Citu (PNL) in his conflict with the reformist USR-PLUS, despite the visible delays in the areas managed by the liberal ministers: the fiscal consolidation, the public pension system, the unitary public wage system.

"The reason we signed this letter is that the institution of the Presidency has a duty to restore stability and confidence by exercising the constitutional role of mediator between the political powers, putting Romania's interests first. This is what the citizens of this country expect from you; this is what we, the Romanian entrepreneurs, want," RBL's statement reads.

RBL is a founding member of the Coalition for the Development of Romania (CDR), a private initiative that provides a coherent basis for consultation with the Government and other public institutions on issues that have an impact on the economic and business climate in Romania.

(Photo: Oleg Kachura/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com