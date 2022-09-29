Rare Romanian coins up for auction in October

More than 500 Romanian coins, including a rare 5 Lei coin from 1881, will be on sale at an A10 by Artmark hybrid auction on October 11. According to the organisers, the collection features 28 top pop graded coins, 123 silver, and 23 gold coins, all in good condition.

One of the collection’s stars is the 5 Lei silver coin from 1881, with six stars and six rays on its edge. It is the rarest version of a coin with this nominal value, with Romanian international specialists considering it a point of reference for Romanian numismatics. Its starting price is EUR 4,000 (based on a market value of EUR 15-20,000).

Other pieces highly sought after by collectors and researchers in the field of numismatics, regardless of whether they show faults or mint defects, are the two variants of the 1883 5 Lei coin. One version has a starting price of EUR 100.

The value of a coin is determined by its age, the rarity of the series, and its state of preservation, but also by the event or personality it illustrates. An example is the 100 Lei gold coin from 1922, graded MS 62 (mint state), which depicts the figure of King Ferdinand I of Romania. With a starting price of EUR 5,000, it is one of the most valuable pieces in the auction.

The coin collection can be seen at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest from Monday to Sunday between 10:00 and 20:00. “The Auction of an Almost Complete Numismatics Collection” will take place on October 11, starting at 19:00, in a hybrid format - online on the Artmark Live 2.0 platform and in the auction room of the A10 by Artmark Auction House.

(Photo source: A10 by Artmark)