Culture Ministry buys two rare Roman gold coins, gives them to the Romanian History Museum

The Romanian Ministry of Culture announced on October 18 that it purchased, by exercising its right of pre-emption, two rare Roman gold coins “of exceptional value for the national historical heritage.” Both were handed over to the National History Museum of Romania in Bucharest, which will show them to the public later this month.

The two coins, Aureus Hadrianus 117-138 and Solidus Gratianus aug. 367- nov. 375, were put up for sale by an authorized company, and a commission of the Culture Ministry analyzed the sales offers and the related documentation before starting the negotiation procedure.

“Today, October 18, 2022, we had the joy of a historic moment for the Ministry of Culture: we signed the purchase contract for two coins of exceptional value for the national historical heritage. As far as we know, this is the first time since 1990 that the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Culture, has made such a purchase! It is a new premiere, after the purchase this year of the Eliade and Cioran manuscripts and after the purchase in 2017 of the villa Florica a Brătienilor. I am thrilled and proud that these awards took place during my terms,” said culture minister Lucian Romașcanu.

According to him, the Aureus Hadrianus 117-138 coin is unique in public collections in Romania. Also, the Solidus Gratianus aug. 367- nov. 375 coin is equally rare, with only one more left beside the one purchased by the Romanian state. Both are classified in the legal category of Thesaurus of the national cultural heritage.

Culture minister Lucian Romașcanu handed over the coins to Dr Ernest Oberländer-Târnoveanu, the general director of the National History Museum of Romania, on Tuesday, October 18.

According to the museum, the public will be able to see the two rare coins starting October 27, as they will be included in the permanent exhibition Tezaurul Istoric.

(Photo source: National History Museum of Romania)