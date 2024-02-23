Raiffeisen Bank Romania reports 39% higher net profits in 2023 and a 20% share of ESG assets

Raiffeisen Bank Romania reported its revenues increased by 16% to RON 3.7 billion (EUR 740 million), while its profits soared by 39% to RON 1.7 billion (EUR 340 million) in 2023.

The bank's total assets increased by 13% y/y to over RON 70 billion (EUR 14 billion), and the stock of loans edged up by only 3% y/y to RON 40.7 billion (EUR 8 billion).

Loans granted to corporations increased by 8%y/y, both through involvement in the financing of sustainable projects (renewable energy, energy efficiency) and social projects, thus supporting the development of clients' businesses and the Romanian economy.

Loans for SMEs increased faster than the average by 7% y/y.

Raiffeisen’s Corporate Division continued to support the real economy by increasing ESG assets by 75% (approx. EUR 320 million), reaching a sustainable portfolio coverage level of around 20%.

(Photo source: Raiffeisen Bank Romania)