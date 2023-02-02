Berlinale announces 2023 competition jury, Romanian director Radu Jude among members

Romanian director and screenwriter Radu Jude is part of the international jury that will decide the winners of the Golden and the Silver Bears at this year's Berlin International Film Festival - Berlinale.

The jury, headed by actor Kristen Stewart, includes actor Golshifteh Farahani (Iran/France), director and writer Valeska Grisebach (Germany), casting director and producer Francine Maisler (USA), director and screenwriter Carla Simón (Spain) and director and producer Johnnie To (Hong Kong, China).

Nineteen films are under consideration for the awards in this year’s competition after Art College 1994 by Chinese director Liu Jian joined the list. The winners will be announced at the Berlinale Palast on February 25.

Jude has been a regular at the Berlin festival, where he received the Golden Bear in 2021 for the comedy Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn and the Silver Bear for Best Director in 2015 for his first film in the competition, Aferim!.

His first fiction film, The Happiest Girl in the World, had its world premiere in 2009 in the Berlinale section Forum, where his films Everybody in Our Family (2012) and Uppercase Print (2020) also screened, as well as the documentary The Exit of the Trains (2020), which he co-directed with Adrian Cioflâncă.

In 2016, Jude received the Jury Award in Locarno for Scarred Hearts, and in 2018, I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians won the Crystal Globe for Best Film in Karlovy Vary.

Most recently, his short film The Potemkinists was screened in 2022 at Quinzaine des Réalisateurs in Cannes.

