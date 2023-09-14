Radisson Blu Aurum Hotel in Brașov: 75% of the total guests accommodated in the first year of operation are Romanians

News from Companies

In its first year of operation, the Radisson Blu Aurum Hotel in Brașov had an occupancy rate of 60%. 75% of the guests who stayed at the hotel were Romanians, paying an average of 600 lei for a night of accommodation and five-star services in downtown Brașov.

Located in the heart of the city, the Radisson Blu Aurum Brașov opened in October 2022, following an investment of over 17 million euros, on the site of the former Palatul Telefoanelor building on Bd. Eroilor in Brașov. The old building, constructed in the 1930s and in an advanced state of deterioration, was rehabilitated and transformed into an attractive destination, integrating visual elements and stories from the city's history into a sophisticated space, with premium finishes and services. The hotel features 110 elegant rooms, a restaurant with international cuisine, a tasting area that houses a fragment of over 400 years old from the old fortress wall of Brașov, an executive lounge with panoramic views, a conference room with a capacity of 150 people, and a sky bar with a pool for relaxation and wellness.

3 out 4 tourists are Romanians

In its first year of operation, the hotel attracted tourists from the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as a large number of Romanian tourists visiting Brașov for business or leisure.

According to the hotel's representatives, the majority of the guests were Romanians, accounting for approximately 75% of the total number of guests accommodated. Following them were tourists from German-speaking countries, namely Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as those from the Benelux area. The average price per room paid by guests in the first year of operation was around 600 lei.

As for the segmentation of guests, 20% of the clients who stayed at the Radisson Blu Aurum in its first year did so for business purposes, while 80% chose the hotel as a vacation destination.

"The opening of the Brașov airport has changed the dynamics of tourist flow. The proportion of foreign tourists, especially those who speak German, has increased, and this trend is on the rise," added Anca Cristea, General Manager of Radisson Blu Aurum Brașov”, completează Anca Cristea, Director General Radisson Blu Aurum Brașov.

5-star experiences for tourists

In addition to accommodation, among the five-star experiences that tourists can enjoy at Radisson Blu Aurum Brașov are wine and whiskey tastings in the tasting lounge and the sky bar with panoramic views, visiting the wall of the Brașov fortress discovered during the construction work and highlighted in the mini-museum "Aurarilor" located in the hotel's basement, as well as relaxation in the wellness and massage area.

"At Radisson Blu Aurum Brasov, from the very beginning, we aimed to be a landmark for the Brasov and regional community. We created an events calendar dedicated to each section of the hotel. In the Artis restaurant, we organized live cooking shows with a focus on various international cuisines. In the Ordo Di Artis tasting lounge, we hosted wine tastings with specific menus. In the Etheris Sky-Bar with pool, located on the rooftop, we created themed parties with live music and many surprises. There were also numerous business events, social gatherings, and lifestyle events organized by our partners. Like any new journey, we had unique experiences, tested strategies, and learned a lot," adds Anca Cristea.

For the business environment, the hotel offers a conference and events hall, as well as an executive lounge, which can host management meetings or creative sessions.

"In the Aurum conference center with a maximum capacity of 150 people, our goal is to provide the most dynamic, flexible, and functional solutions for meetings and events, and we offer modern technologies such as multi-zone audio system, high-resolution projector screen, possibility of live streaming, etc," adds Anca Cristea.

The Etheris pool, launched this summer alongside the Etheris SkyBar, completes the experience, offering a place for relaxation and socializing. Access to the pool is exclusively dedicated to hotel guests or those who wish to rent the space for private events.

About Radisson Blu

Radisson Blu is a luxury hotel brand that provides personalized services in destinations around the world. Characterized by attention to detail, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to offer guests memorable experiences. Guests and business partners can enhance their Radisson Blu experience by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program that offers exceptional benefits and rewards.

