Romania expands car scrappage program to cover motorcycles

Starting this year, the car scrappage program Rabla will expand to cover the purchase of motorcycles, environment minister Costel Alexe announced.

Those who wish to replace their old motorcycle will receive a voucher worth RON 3,500 (EUR 733), approximately 10% of the value of the new vehicle, G4media.ro reported.

At the same time, the Rabla Plus program, aimed at encouraging the purchase of zero or low emission cars, will have “the highest budget since its start,” the minister announced. It will have a budget of RON 140 million (EUR 29 million), up 45% compared to the previous year.

The value of the vouchers will be the same as last year: EUR 10,000 for the purchase of a fully electric car and EUR 4,500 for the purchase of a hybrid car. The budget would cover the purchase of 2,500 electric cars and 400 hybrid cars.

As a novelty this year, the Rabla Plus program introduces a ban on selling the newly-acquired car for at least one year.

(Photo: Pixabay)