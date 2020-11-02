Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 13:16
Business
Romania expands car scrappage program to cover motorcycles
11 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Starting this year, the car scrappage program Rabla will expand to cover the purchase of motorcycles, environment minister Costel Alexe announced.

Those who wish to replace their old motorcycle will receive a voucher worth RON 3,500 (EUR 733), approximately 10% of the value of the new vehicle, G4media.ro reported.

At the same time, the Rabla Plus program, aimed at encouraging the purchase of zero or low emission cars, will have “the highest budget since its start,” the minister announced. It will have a budget of RON 140 million (EUR 29 million), up 45% compared to the previous year.

The value of the vouchers will be the same as last year: EUR 10,000 for the purchase of a fully electric car and EUR 4,500 for the purchase of a hybrid car. The budget would cover the purchase of 2,500 electric cars and 400 hybrid cars.

As a novelty this year, the Rabla Plus program introduces a ban on selling the newly-acquired car for at least one year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 13:16
Business
Romania expands car scrappage program to cover motorcycles
11 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Starting this year, the car scrappage program Rabla will expand to cover the purchase of motorcycles, environment minister Costel Alexe announced.

Those who wish to replace their old motorcycle will receive a voucher worth RON 3,500 (EUR 733), approximately 10% of the value of the new vehicle, G4media.ro reported.

At the same time, the Rabla Plus program, aimed at encouraging the purchase of zero or low emission cars, will have “the highest budget since its start,” the minister announced. It will have a budget of RON 140 million (EUR 29 million), up 45% compared to the previous year.

The value of the vouchers will be the same as last year: EUR 10,000 for the purchase of a fully electric car and EUR 4,500 for the purchase of a hybrid car. The budget would cover the purchase of 2,500 electric cars and 400 hybrid cars.

As a novelty this year, the Rabla Plus program introduces a ban on selling the newly-acquired car for at least one year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40