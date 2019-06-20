Romania Insider
Polish R22 to take over Romanian producer of e-commerce solutions
20 June 2019
Polish company R22, which has already bought several web hosting companies in Romania reaching a market share of about 25% on this market, will take over the Cluj-Napoca-based Blugento, a provider of e-commerce solutions based on the Magento platform.

The transaction will be carried out in several stages out if which the first stage will involve an investment of about EUR 1 million, local Profit.ro reported.

In the first stage, R22 will receive 20% of Blugento’s shares, which will later increase to 31% in the second stage. In the last stage of the deal, planned to be completed in one year, the Poles will reach a majority stake of 51% of the Romanian company.

R22 bought three Romanian web hosting companies in autumn last year, reaching a 15% share on the local market. Last month, it signed new acquisitions in Romania, taking over HostVision, Top Level Hosting, and Rospot, the latter holding the Rohost brand, in a deal worth EUR 4.18 million.

Upon the transactions, the Polish company will reach a market share of about 25% in Romania’s hosting industry. It targets a 30% market share. So far, the company has invested about EUR 5.3 million in Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Polish company R22, which has already bought several web hosting companies in Romania reaching a market share of about 25% on this market, will take over the Cluj-Napoca-based Blugento, a provider of e-commerce solutions based on the Magento platform.

The transaction will be carried out in several stages out if which the first stage will involve an investment of about EUR 1 million, local Profit.ro reported.

In the first stage, R22 will receive 20% of Blugento’s shares, which will later increase to 31% in the second stage. In the last stage of the deal, planned to be completed in one year, the Poles will reach a majority stake of 51% of the Romanian company.

R22 bought three Romanian web hosting companies in autumn last year, reaching a 15% share on the local market. Last month, it signed new acquisitions in Romania, taking over HostVision, Top Level Hosting, and Rospot, the latter holding the Rohost brand, in a deal worth EUR 4.18 million.

Upon the transactions, the Polish company will reach a market share of about 25% in Romania’s hosting industry. It targets a 30% market share. So far, the company has invested about EUR 5.3 million in Romania.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

