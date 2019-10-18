Newsroom
Romanian travel app launches Halloween-themed city game in 24 European cities
18 October 2019
Romanian app Questo will launch Halloween-themed city games in 24 European cities on Saturday night, October 26. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the launch events.

Questo is a travel app that allows users to explore cities by solving clues in order to discover new places and stories about them.

The Halloween games will start at different places in each city and will take players for a haunted walk around town. Guided by the Questo app, the users will have to solve puzzles and follow clues to discover the most haunted places and the scariest local stories.

The event will take place on the same night in 24 cities: United Kingdom (Liverpool, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester), The Netherlands (Amsterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Breda), France (Paris, Lyon, Montpellier), Germany (Munich, Cologne), Italy (Rome, Milan, Florence), Romania (Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi), Austria (Vienna), Spain (Barcelona), Hungary (Budapest), Republic of Ireland (Dublin).

The estimated duration of the game is 1.5 hours and the prices range from EUR 5 to EUR 10.99 per team (maximum 4 people). Tickets can be purchased from the iOS and Android app stores or the Questo website.

This is the second year the Halloween event is organized. In 2018, over 20,000 people have attended in 10 cities.

(Photo source: Questo)

Irina Marica
