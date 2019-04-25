Presidency announces questions to be asked at Romania’s justice referendum

The Presidential Administration announced today, April 25, the two questions that will be asked at the referendum taking place on May 26, the day of the EU Parliament elections.

The citizens are asked to answer Yes or No to the following questions:

The first one is “Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offences?”

The second is “Do you agree with banning the adoption by the Government of the emergency ordinances in the area of offences, punishments and judicial organization and with extending the right to challenge ordinances directly at the Constitutional Court?”

President Klaus Iohannis announced at the end of March that he would convene a referendum aimed at stopping the ruling party's assault on justice. The citizens have the sovereign right to decide whether they let corruption become state policy, Iohannis said at the time.

(Photo: Alexandra Pandrea/ Inquam Photos)

