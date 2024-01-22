Iași, in eastern Romania, is set to host a series of events dedicated to the 165th anniversary of the Union of the Romanian Principalities, celebrated on January 24.

“165 years ago, through the Union of the Principalities, Romanians decided to emerge from old times to build a great, beautiful, and prosperous country. In 1859, Iași – understanding its historical mission – renounced its official status as the Capital of Moldavia to lay the foundations of the Romanian state,” said mayor Mihai Chirica cited by the Facebook page of the Iași City Hall.

The series of events begins on January 23, 2024, at 1:00 PM, with the inauguration of the Museum of Natural History. That same day, at 3:00 PM, the 'Vasile Pogor' Hall of the Iași City Hall will host the scientific event 'The Army and Intelligence in the accomplishment and maintenance of the Union of 1859', organized by the National Defence College Foundation, Moldova branch, in partnership with the Academy of Scientists of Romania.

On January 24, events will begin in Union Square at 10:00 AM, with the first part of the folk music show 'We are Romanians!'. Important names in Romanian folklore such as Martina Dumitrașcu, Maria Costioaia, Carmen Nica, Ion Macovei, Ștefan Pintilii, Cristinel Iordăchioaia, Ștefan Deaconița, Remus Fandarac, Ion Paladi, Mioara Velicu, the 'Floare de bujor' Folk Ensemble, and the 'Constantin Arvinte' Professional Artistic Ensemble will take the stage.

At 11:00 AM, the official ceremony dedicated to the Day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities will begin, with the Honor Guard performing the ceremony. This will be followed by a Te Deum service (a short religious service), with the people of Iași listening to a blessing from His Eminence Teofan, Metropolitan of Moldavia and Bukovina, and His Grace Iosif Păuleț, Roman Catholic Bishop of Iași.

After the speeches by the officials, wreaths will be laid at the Alexandru Ioan Cuza statue complex, followed by a military parade.

The singing of the 'Hora of Union' and the traditional dance will precede the second part of the folk music show 'We are Romanians!', scheduled for 12:30 PM.

The festive atmosphere will be completed by a 'popular feast', with the people of Iași being invited to tea and traditional 'poale’n brâu' pastries.

The service and wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, scheduled for 1:00 PM at the Trei Ierarhi Monastery, will conclude the events in central Iași dedicated to the celebration of the Union of the Romanian Principalities.

In the evening, at 6:00 PM, the traditional march with torches by the military of the Iași Garrison and the troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will take place along the route from Unirii Square - Ștefan cel Mare și Sfânt Pedestrian Street - Palace of Culture.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)