The A10 by Artmark Auction House is marking the Romanian Coronation Centenary by organising the Royal Romania Centenary Jubilee Art and History Auction on October 18, whose exhibition opened last week. The historic moment that took place on October 15, 100 years ago is re-enacted at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace through collector's items and rare objects that belonged to King Ferdinand or Queen Marie.

More than 200 historical objects are being presented to the public for the first time, from works of art, period photographs bearing the holographic signature of Queen Marie, documents signed by crowned heads of state, and volumes with important correspondence to pieces capturing everyday life during the royal period, including pieces of Neo-Romanesque furniture, such as the ones made in the workshops of Sinaia, some of which Queen Marie designed herself.

An exceptional appearance in the auction is the Mother of God with Child icon from Queen Marie's collection. The piece was presented by the Queen to the British artist Lilian Mayer as a token of her appreciation on the occasion of the latter’s visit to Cotroceni in 1930.

The collector's piece bears a label that says: "Taken from the wall of the Cotroceni Palace by Her Majesty Queen Marie of Romania and presented to Miss Lilian Mayer." It has a starting price of EUR 450.

Queen Marie's passion for painting happily complemented her literary talent, both of which were recognized by her contemporaries. Therefore, her works of art are not to be missed.

For the starting price of EUR 1500, one may purchase the watercolor Irises, painted in the style of Art Nouveau.

Alongside the works of Queen Marie, a collection of watercolors painted by Queen Elizabeth of Romania, representing a Calendar of the Year 1899 is being auctioned. The extremely rare piece, which generously illustrates the Queen's artistic talent, is going for the starting price of EUR 3000. The collector's calendar is comprised of eight pages and a cover, painted with different Romanian floral bouquets for each month, and contains an aphorism written by the Queen - "Every song that comes from my pure heart is a praise to God!" – as well as her signature.

The military segment of the auction is led by an extremely rare cavalry sword, engraved with the Romanian coat of arms, which was used by a Romanian officer in the War of Independence in 1877. The rare, pre-Great Union model has a starting price of EUR 600.

Also from the War of Independence period is a bracelet bearing the inscription "România Independintă". The piece, which has a starting price of EUR 200 belonged to a veteran of the 1877-1878 war and was made in silver by Markowitsch & Scheid. Other pieces made by Georg Adam Scheid can be found in the collection of the Peleș National Museum.

The Jubilee Art and History Auction is complemented by a special selection of vintage photographs bearing the holographic signatures of members of the Royal Family – Queen Marie on Coronation Day, King Ferdinand and King Charles I captured at historical events or with great personalities of the time. These photos are priced between EUR 50 and EUR 500.

The historical pieces in the auction can be viewed at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace, Monday through Sunday from 10:00 to 20:00. Admission is free.

The event on October 18 will take place at 19:00, in the auction room of the A10 by Artmark Auction House at 5 C.A. Rosetti Street and online on the Artmark platform Live 2.0.

(Photo source: A10 by Artmark)