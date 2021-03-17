Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 09:08
Social

A quarter of Romanians have chronic diseases

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One in four Romanians aged two and over suffers from at least one chronic illness or long-term health problems, according to a survey conducted by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The population's health is precarious, and preventive care is at a minimum in many cases. Access to medical care was difficult in 2019, the year of the study, and it understandably deteriorated during the pandemic.

In rural areas, the share of people suffering from a chronic illness or a long-term health problem (24.7%) is slightly lower than that of people in urban areas (25.8%).

Similar to 2014 (the time of the previous survey), in 2019, the most common chronic diseases declared by people aged 15 and over were high blood pressure (found, on average, in 16 people out of 100), lumbar diseases (8 people out of 100), diabetes (5 out of 100 people), and cervical diseases (4 out of 100 people), according to the survey.

Children under 15 were affected by chronic diseases to a lesser extent in 2019 (3.3%), compared to 2014 (4.6%).

Just like in 2014, in 2019, the most common chronic diseases in children under 15 were allergies (excluding allergic asthma), chronic bronchitis, obstructive pulmonary disease, or emphysema, according to the study. Seven children out of 1,000 suffered from congenital osteoarticular abnormalities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 09:08
Social

A quarter of Romanians have chronic diseases

17 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One in four Romanians aged two and over suffers from at least one chronic illness or long-term health problems, according to a survey conducted by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The population's health is precarious, and preventive care is at a minimum in many cases. Access to medical care was difficult in 2019, the year of the study, and it understandably deteriorated during the pandemic.

In rural areas, the share of people suffering from a chronic illness or a long-term health problem (24.7%) is slightly lower than that of people in urban areas (25.8%).

Similar to 2014 (the time of the previous survey), in 2019, the most common chronic diseases declared by people aged 15 and over were high blood pressure (found, on average, in 16 people out of 100), lumbar diseases (8 people out of 100), diabetes (5 out of 100 people), and cervical diseases (4 out of 100 people), according to the survey.

Children under 15 were affected by chronic diseases to a lesser extent in 2019 (3.3%), compared to 2014 (4.6%).

Just like in 2014, in 2019, the most common chronic diseases in children under 15 were allergies (excluding allergic asthma), chronic bronchitis, obstructive pulmonary disease, or emphysema, according to the study. Seven children out of 1,000 suffered from congenital osteoarticular abnormalities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas