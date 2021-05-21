COVID-19: Over 25% of Romania’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose

Official data released on Thursday, May 20, showed that slightly over a quarter (25.14%) of Romania’s eligible population (aged 16 and over) has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means that more than 4.04 million people are now vaccinated in the country.

Most of them (19.18%, or 3.08 million people) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while close to 6% (960,834 people) have received one dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, more than 12.04 million people (or 74.85% of the eligible population) are still not vaccinated.

The highest number of fully vaccinated people is in the 60-69 age category - 682,600, followed by the 40-49 category - 576,468, and the 50-59 age category - 573,897.

According to the official report released on Thursday, 87,959 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and most got the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech (65,322).

The Romanian authorities announced a target of 5 million people vaccinated by June 1, when more COVID-19 restrictions would be eased. However, prime minister Florin Citu said on May 19 that the authorities would relax more restrictions even if this target is not met.

President Klaus Iohannis announced earlier this month the lifting of several measures starting May 15 and a gradual easing of the restrictions over the summer.

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)