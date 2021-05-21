Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

COVID-19: Over 25% of Romania's eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose

21 May 2021
Official data released on Thursday, May 20, showed that slightly over a quarter (25.14%) of Romania’s eligible population (aged 16 and over) has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means that more than 4.04 million people are now vaccinated in the country.

Most of them (19.18%, or 3.08 million people) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while close to 6% (960,834 people) have received one dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, more than 12.04 million people (or 74.85% of the eligible population) are still not vaccinated.

The highest number of fully vaccinated people is in the 60-69 age category - 682,600, followed by the 40-49 category - 576,468, and the 50-59 age category - 573,897.

According to the official report released on Thursday, 87,959 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and most got the vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech (65,322).

The Romanian authorities announced a target of 5 million people vaccinated by June 1, when more COVID-19 restrictions would be eased. However, prime minister Florin Citu said on May 19 that the authorities would relax more restrictions even if this target is not met.

President Klaus Iohannis announced earlier this month the lifting of several measures starting May 15 and a gradual easing of the restrictions over the summer.

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)

