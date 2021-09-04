Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 04/09/2021 - 08:24
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO independent developer lists EUR 2.1 mln bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

09 April 2021
The EUR 2.1 million bond issue launched by Romanian independent developer Qualis Properties, under a private placement in January, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Friday, April 9.

Qualis Properties issued the bonds, with a 9% yearly coupon attached, to purchase a EUR 5.1 mln plot of land and develop a mixed-use project with 700 luxury apartments and 13,000 sqm of commercial spaces.

The developer is active in the residential segment in Brasov.

The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 100, and they have a 3-year maturity.

Qualis Properties, controlled by local entrepreneur Catalin Dumitru Mandru (95%), has a share capital of RON 90,000 (under EUR 20,000).

The developer has investment projects worth EUR 10 million, including the purchase of land for residential properties.

It started its first residential project (Qualis I) in 2017, with 170 housing units delivered between 2018 and 2020, then decided to expand the complex with 276 apartments and 1,000 sqm of commercial space in the coming years. It has 2.7 hectares of land for this, and the project will be fully completed by 2023. The market value of the entire project is estimated at EUR 30 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Qualis Brasov)

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

