Bucharest City Hall to double public transport fares

Bucharest’s public transport company - STB, a company controlled by the municipality, would like to double the fare for buses, trams and trolleybuses, so that a ticket will cost RON 2.5 (EUR 0.5), compared to the current level of RON 1.3.
However, the final decision in this regard belongs to the Bucharest General Council.
“It is a proposal that we have made for a long time, given the investments that STB has made recently. We proposed to double the fares, to RON 2.5, after market studies,” explained the general director of the transport company, Andrei Creci, quoted by Mediafax.
However, the decision to increase the tariffs belongs to the City Hall.
Currently, a transport ticket in Bucharest costs RON 1.3 (EUR 0.25) and the fares have not been changed for 11 years.
(Photo: Primaria Muncipiului Bucuresti Facebook Page)
