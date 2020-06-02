Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:57
Social
Bucharest City Hall to double public transport fares
06 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s public transport company - STB, a company controlled by the municipality, would like to double the fare for buses, trams and trolleybuses, so that a ticket will cost RON 2.5 (EUR 0.5), compared to the current level of RON 1.3.

However, the final decision in this regard belongs to the Bucharest General Council.

“It is a proposal that we have made for a long time, given the investments that STB has made recently. We proposed to double the fares, to RON 2.5, after market studies,” explained the general director of the transport company, Andrei Creci, quoted by Mediafax.

However, the decision to increase the tariffs belongs to the City Hall.

Currently, a transport ticket in Bucharest costs RON 1.3 (EUR 0.25) and the fares have not been changed for 11 years.

(Photo: Primaria Muncipiului Bucuresti Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 02/06/2020 - 08:57
Social
Bucharest City Hall to double public transport fares
06 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s public transport company - STB, a company controlled by the municipality, would like to double the fare for buses, trams and trolleybuses, so that a ticket will cost RON 2.5 (EUR 0.5), compared to the current level of RON 1.3.

However, the final decision in this regard belongs to the Bucharest General Council.

“It is a proposal that we have made for a long time, given the investments that STB has made recently. We proposed to double the fares, to RON 2.5, after market studies,” explained the general director of the transport company, Andrei Creci, quoted by Mediafax.

However, the decision to increase the tariffs belongs to the City Hall.

Currently, a transport ticket in Bucharest costs RON 1.3 (EUR 0.25) and the fares have not been changed for 11 years.

(Photo: Primaria Muncipiului Bucuresti Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40