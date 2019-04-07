Top Romanian public servants to declare ties with former Securitate

All the public servants holding superior position will have to declare whether they have cooperated with the communist secret services (Securitate), under a bill passed on July 3 by the Senate, as Parliament's decision-making chamber, Profit.ro reported.

Until now, such a declaration on own's responsibility was required for dignities or elected offices, for the President, members of the Government, MPs, mayors, heads of local administration and heads of intelligence services.

Under the new bill drafted by Liberal Democrat (ALDE) Senator Daniel Zamfir, no dignity or public office will be excluded from this obligation.

The senator explained that under existing regulations (until the new bill is promulgated) there are still legal provisions that allows individuals hide the status of a former Securitate worker or collaborator, and such provisions even waive them from the responsibility of false statements in this regard.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

