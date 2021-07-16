Romania's Social Democrats consolidate leading position in poll

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the only political force that is currently gaining ground among the electorate, according to the latest INSCOP poll conducted in May-June at the request of Strategic Thinking Group.

After overtaking the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) in the first poll carried this year (26.8% vs 25.9%), PSD has demonstrated an upward trend much more visible than the Liberals' and therefore, their margin above the senior ruling party widened to 3.6pp (30.3% vs 26.6%).

"Normally, in the first 6-12 months after taking office [prime minister Florin Citu took office in January], the ruling parties should have scored significantly higher than in the elections. However, the situation is different, with the ruling parties having a similar score or slightly weaker, over the last seven months," says Remus Ștefureac, president of Strategic Thinking Group, in a post on his Facebook page, quoted by Hotnews.ro. He explains that this is due "the climate of mistrust caused by the pandemic and by the syncopes of the Government's activity."

In the medium-sized category, the radical party AUR is maintaining its position above the reformist USR PLUS party. Still, the margin is very thin in the May-June poll (14.2% vs 13.2%). None of the other parties can count on the support of over 5%, which is the threshold for entering the Parliament.

