Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 07/16/2021 - 08:38
Politics

Romania's Social Democrats consolidate leading position in poll

16 July 2021
Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the only political force that is currently gaining ground among the electorate, according to the latest INSCOP poll conducted in May-June at the request of Strategic Thinking Group.

After overtaking the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL) in the first poll carried this year (26.8% vs 25.9%), PSD has demonstrated an upward trend much more visible than the Liberals' and therefore, their margin above the senior ruling party widened to 3.6pp (30.3% vs 26.6%).

"Normally, in the first 6-12 months after taking office [prime minister Florin Citu took office in January], the ruling parties should have scored significantly higher than in the elections. However, the situation is different, with the ruling parties having a similar score or slightly weaker, over the last seven months," says Remus Ștefureac, president of Strategic Thinking Group, in a post on his Facebook page, quoted by Hotnews.ro. He explains that this is due "the climate of mistrust caused by the pandemic and by the syncopes of the Government's activity."

In the medium-sized category, the radical party AUR is maintaining its position above the reformist USR PLUS party. Still, the margin is very thin in the May-June poll (14.2% vs 13.2%). None of the other parties can count on the support of over 5%, which is the threshold for entering the Parliament. 

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

