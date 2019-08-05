Romania's ruling coalition preserves majority at Constitutional Court

Romania’s Parliament on May 7 validated the nominations submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the positions of judges at the Constitutional Court: Gheorghe Stan and Cristian Deliorga.

The appointment of Gheorghe Stan, the chief of the Special Section for Investigating Magistrates, particularly annoyed the opposition parties, which argued he is politically biased.

The members proposed by the opposition were formally heard in committees, with the representatives of the PSD-led ruling coalition refusing to ask them any questions. The opposition failed to nominate a joint candidate.

With the two appointments, PSD secured the Constitutional Court's support. Out of the nine judges of the Court, five are believed to be close to PSD, Hotnews.ro commented.

