Politics
Largest opposition party in Romania sets conditions for extended state of emergency
14 April 2020
Romania’s largest opposition party - the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has set several conditions to accept prolonging the state of emergency by another month, as requested by president Klaus Iohannis.

PSD president Marcel Ciolacu blamed the Government for the insufficient measures for supporting the economic recovery after the epidemic ends.

“We have over 1.2 million Romanians who have lost their jobs or are in technical unemployment, tens of thousands of closed companies and billions of euros lost,” Ciolacu stated.

PSD outlined five conditions to be met by the Government. Firstly, the Government should demonstrate transparency in regard to the decisions and public procurement.

Secondly, PSD asks for a strategy to test the population, on the short and medium term, as a prerequisite to resume economic activity.

Thirdly, the Government should take effective measures to protect the jobs and wealth of the households.

Fourthly, the Government should take more steps to address the adverse conditions in agriculture.

And finally, PSD asked for more clarity about the future from president Iohannis and the Government.

President Iohannis will sign the decree on extending the state of emergency in Romania by another month on Tuesday, April 14, political sources told Adevarul daily. The first 30 days expire on Tuesday, April 14, at 24:00. Therefore, the new presidential decree will enter into force on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Parliament will meet to approve the president's decision, caused by the coronavirus, the sources said.

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

