Romanian Social Democrat leader summons Chamber of Deputies for extraordinary session

Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu has called for the Chamber of Deputies to convene an extraordinary session starting on July 27, with the agenda including PSD proposals on housing VAT, fuel prices, and hospital hiring.

Grindeanu said he would summon the Permanent Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday at 12:00 and request that lawmakers return from recess on Monday, July 27, B1tv.ro reported. He also asked Senate President Mircea Abrudean to take a similar step.

The main measure concerns extending until October 1, 2026, the period during which certain homes can benefit from a reduced 9% VAT rate. Under the transitional regime established by Law No. 141/2025, the reduced rate expires on July 31, 2026, after which a 21% VAT rate would apply to homes that have not completed all required procedures.

PSD cited the recent cyberattack affecting Romania’s National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI) as a reason for extending the deadline. The disruption of ANCPI systems, including the e-Terra platform, prevented access to land registry documents and delayed real estate transactions.

"The Social Democratic Party has already drafted an amendment by which we extend until October 1, 2026, the entry into force of the 21% VAT for housing purchases," Grindeanu said.

The PSD leader also announced plans to address fuel prices and unblock hiring in hospitals treating newborns, although he did not provide further details on the proposed measures.

The extraordinary session request comes amid continued political tensions over the functioning of Romania’s interim government and disagreements between parliamentary parties over economic and fiscal measures.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Pana Tudor)