Proposal in Bucharest Council to change Russian Embassy street name to Alexei Navalny Street

The Bucharest branch of the USR party said it would propose to the capital's General Council a resolution that would change the name of Tuberozelor Street in District 1, which houses the consular section of the Russian Embassy, to Alexei Navalny Street.

"Renaming the street where the Russian consulate is located to 'Alexei Navalny Street' is not just a symbolic gesture. It is a clear message that we support the fight for freedom, justice, and democracy. It is an expression of our solidarity with all those who, like Alexei Navalny, risk their freedom and even their lives to defend their country against corruption and authoritarianism. Through this act, we honor Navalny's courage and sacrifice and affirm our commitment to the values that underpin a fairer world for all," said the president of USR Bucharest, Vlad Voiculescu, cited by Digi24.

According to the party, this initiative represents an important step in support of democratic values and human rights, reaffirming solidarity with those fighting for freedom and justice worldwide. Citizens who support this project can sign the petition online here.

The USR mayor of Bucharest's District 1, Clotilde Armand, also supports the initiative.

Initially, a project submitted in April 2022 by Daniel Rigu and Florin Covaci, USR general councilors, requested the renaming of Tuberozelor Street to Free Ukraine, but the proposal was changed to reflect support for the fight for civil rights and democracy, by renaming the street in memory of Alexei Navalny.

The adoption of the resolution requires a majority vote in the General Council of Bucharest Municipality and the approval of the Prefect.

Similar symbolic gestures have taken place since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, changed the street where the Russian embassy is located to “Ukrainian Heroes’ Street,” according to The Guardian.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis also marked Navalny’s death in a message on social media. "I am deeply saddened by the news that Alexei Navalny has died. Our thoughts of compassion go out to his family and friends. Today, the international community has lost a brave fighter for freedom and rights. We call on Russia to conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation," Iohannis wrote on X.

Meanwhile, people also gathered in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest to commemorate Alexei Navalny. They brought flowers and candles, as well as photographs of Vladimir Putin’s opponent. Those present also displayed a few banners, one of the messages being: "You don't win free elections by killing the opposition."

MEP Vlad Gheorghe announced the commemorative event on his social media page. "Peacefully, with candles and flowers, we pay a final tribute to the one who had the courage and dignity to face his murderer until death and beyond - Alexei Navalny," was the message of the MEP.

More than 400 people have been detained at events across 32 Russian cities since the death of Alexei Navalny. Most of the arrests were in St Petersburg and Moscow, where Navalny's support had traditionally been strong. There was no mention of the events on Russian state news agencies, according to Reuters.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)