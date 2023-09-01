EBRD brings Ukrainian to manage its operations in Romania

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Victoria Zinchuk as its new Director for Romania.

Born in Ukraine, Victoria Zinchuk most recently served as Regional Director for Central Europe, based in Zagreb. She succeeds Mark Davis, who will be moving to Zagreb to take up his new EBRD regional country management assignment as of September 1.

Romania is one of the top 10 countries of operations for EBRD, which has invested more than EUR 10 billion in the country to date.

Charlotte Ruhe, EBRD Managing Director, Central and South Eastern Europe, said: “We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Zinchuk as our new Director for Romania. Victoria brings enthusiasm, expertise and energy to this important job. Building on the strong foundations we have in the region, she will further expand and deepen our activities here.”

Victoria Zinchuk has over 27 years of professional experience, of which nearly 10 years in management and leadership roles within EBRD.

She holds master’s degrees in banking and finance from the Kyiv State University of Economics, Ukraine and the University of Central England, Birmingham.

