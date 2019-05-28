Romania’s PM says she won’t resign after her party’s defeat in EU elections

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila, who also took over as interim head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Monday, after leader Liviu Dragnea was sentenced to jail, said she won’t step down, despite PSD’s defeat in the elections for the European Parliament.

“I won’t resign, but I will respect the Parliament’s decision if a no-confidence motion is filed,” Dancila said, adding that PSD is “a responsible party with a responsible governing”.

President Klaus Iohannis and opposition leaders asked Dancila to resign and the PSD to leave power after their poor result in the EU elections. However, PSD and their coalition partners from ALDE, which didn’t make it to the European Parliament, still hold a fragile majority in the Romanian Parliament, but this could change any day as some of their MPs may jump ship.

Dancila also said that the PSD leadership would meet on Tuesday to decide what to do next after Dragnea’s conviction.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)