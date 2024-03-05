PM Ciolacu makes big promises to Romanians and investors

Romania's prime minister Marcel Ciolacu claims that [if the electorate backs the incumbent ruling coalition] Romania will become a full member of the Schengen area by the end of 2024, it will enter the US visa waiver scheme by the end of 2025, and join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2026.

Separately, Ciolacu assured that thanks to abundant energy resources, Romania will become, in several years, a genuine El Dorado for investors.

"I guarantee you that by the end of this year, Romania will become a full Schengen member [including with the land borders]. Next year, Romania will no longer need visas for America, and in 2026, Romania will become a member of the OECD – the most important project of the country ]at this moment]," the prime minister told Antena 3, Hotnews.ro reported.

He also outlined his economic vision and estimated that "if it preserves its political and economic stability, Romania can become one of the great economic forces of the continent in the next 4-5 years."

The prime minister assured again that the Government would not raise taxes and invited American investors to develop Romania's strategic investment objectives, from the government cloud to the energy sector.

"Natural gas from the Black Sea, nuclear and wind energy, green hydrogen can make Romania the new energy El Dorado of the continent," said Ciolacu.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)