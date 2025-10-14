Prime minister attends launch of new EUR 100 mln Mercedes production line in Romania

Photo gallery

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan attended the launch of a new Mercedes-Benz assembly line for propulsion units on Monday, October 13, in Sebeș, central Romania. The new line will service fully-electric GLC models produced by the German carmaker.

The new high-tech production line has a 15,000-square-meter assembly line, over 1,000 meters in length, and more than 200 manual and automated processes.

During the event, the head of the Romanian executive noted that Germany is Romania’s most important trading partner and that the EUR 100 million invested by Mercedes-Benz into the new unit is proof of that special relationship.

“These investments mean technology transfer, access to large markets, jobs, and the integration of the Romanian industry into the European value chain, which lays the foundation for a healthy economy, an economy that will generate development in the coming years,” prime minister Bolojan said at the event marking the launch of the new assembly line at the Star Assembly plant in Sebeș.

Ilie Bolojan also said that foreign investors most desire stability and cooperation with local authorities. He stressed that 1,500 Romanians work at the Mercedes locations in Sebeș or Blaj.

“These people carry Romania on their backs. This is the truth. The people who work in the real economy are the ones who, through their work, pay taxes to the state budget every day [...] and I assure you of my full respect for all of you working in these companies and for those working in Romania’s private sector, because with every piece produced you pay the taxes and duties that keep this state running,” he said.

The presence of companies like Mercedes in Romania translates to development, revenue for local budgets, and, from there, better infrastructure, including education, according to the official.

“We know that if we want to have a competitive country, we must have a qualified workforce. And supporting dual education is an important element that we must continue to encourage in the coming years, so that where we have strong companies that need skilled labor,” Bolojan added.

(Photo source: Star Transmission Star Assembly on Facebook)