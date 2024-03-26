Real Estate

Prime Kapital to open EUR 100 mln shopping mall in Pitesti

26 March 2024

Real estate developer Prime Kapital, with special expertise in the development and management of retail projects, will open the largest shopping mall in Pitesti on April 25 after investing EUR 100 million.

Arges Mall is an urban regeneration project through the conversion of an industrial area of ​​approximately 13 hectares adjacent to Prundu Lake in the south of Pitesti into a complex commercial project.

The city, 110km west of Bucharest, has only one shopping mall (not counting the communist-era department store converted into a mall-like center) and is served by several major retail parks.

With a constructed area of ​​over 77,000 square meters, spread over two floors, and approximately 2,000 parking spaces, Arges Mall will make available to the citizens of Arges, in addition to popular fashion brands, a modern Carrefour hypermarket, a playground of over 600 sqm, a gym of approximately 1,000 sqm, a generous food court with a spectacular interior garden design of over 3,500 sqm and a capacity of roughly 900 seats, as well as an outdoor terrace with over 250 of seats with a view to Lake Prundu, Ziarul Financiar reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primekapital.com)

