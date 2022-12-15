Primark opens first store in Romania after EUR 10 mln investment

Photo gallery

International fashion retailer Primark opened its first store in Romania on Thursday, December 15, after an investment of over EUR 10 million. The new flagship store is located in the ParkLake Shopping Centre in Bucharest and spans 3,700 sqm across two floors.

The opening marks an important milestone for Primark as the retailer enters its 15th international market. In Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the brand also has stores in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

“We are delighted to open the doors of our first store in Romania this morning. Opening in our fourth market in Central Eastern Europe and our 15th market internationally is a proud day for our business and our colleagues, and we are excited to welcome customers into our beautiful new store. We have ambitious growth plans in CEE, and today’s opening is our first step in Romania – with more to follow,” said Maciej Podwojski, Head of Sales, CEE at Primark.

The retailer plans to open a second store in the Romanian capital, in the AFI Cotroceni Shopping Centre, in 2023.

Primark also announced plans to open two more stores in Poland by the end of 2023 and enter its 16th market in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava. This will bring the total CEE store footprint to 12 stores across five markets.

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark currently has more than 70,000 employees across 15 countries in Europe and the US. Its growth strategy targets 530 stores by the end of 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primark)