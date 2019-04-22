Press Release

Press release: Tax, Legal & Investments supplement 2019, available to download: the essentials for doing business in Romania

Romania-Insider.com, the most read English – language portal dedicated to Romania, has recently launched the 2019 edition of the Tax, Legal & Investments supplement, a business intelligence tool for entrepreneurs and business people, covering the essentials for doing business in Romania.

Running a business in Romania requires not only paying attention to what happens in business on a daily basis, but also having access to information about the economy in general, new investments, latest deals and trends on the market. Entrepreneurs and business people need to be always on the lookout for new opportunities, as well as changes which might affect their businesses.

“One of the most cited reasons for business instability in Romania is the frequent change in regulations which affect various parts of the economy. It can be a new tax on banking assets such as the so-called ‘Greed tax’ announced in early 2019 or the sudden change which allows individual contributors to switch their private pension contributions to the state fund, which affected the private pension funds.” says Corina Chirileasa, Managing Partner at Romania-Insider.com.

“One needs to always be on the lookout for such announcements, as in recent years, it has become clear that in Romania, a rumour or leaked information to the press can become a new regulation in a matter of weeks, without prior consultation with the business environment.” added Corina Chirileasa.

The Tax, Legal & Investments supplement includes a host of reliable information covering an array of topics: from hot deals, to foreign investments, real estate market overview, taxation, visa & immigration, competition issues, relocations and HR. Some of the informative texts in this supplement have been put together by Romania-Insider.com trusted partners in the form of native content texts, as part of their support for such a print and digital product.

The supplement is available online in digital copy and it can be downloaded for free. It is also available in print, together with the travel & expat guide City Compass Romania: Bucharest & Beyond 2019, which can be ordered here, with delivery anywhere in the world.

Romania-Insider.com is the most read news and features website in English dedicated to Romania, with 2.5 million readers a year, from all over the world. Launched in 2010, Romania-insider.com has become the most reliable source of information from Romania for investors, managers, expats, foreign journalists, ratings agencies, Romanians abroad.

