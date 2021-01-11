Press Release: New real estate platform in English for Romania - published by 1001m2.ro and Romania Insider

Press Release

The first digital real estate company in CEE Online Real Assets, present in Romania for almost a decade with the well-known brands Birouinfo.ro and Depozitinfo.ro, as the first independent platforms for office and warehouse search, added a new brand to its portfolio, 1001m2.ro dedicated to the residential market.

1001m2.ro is a brand new concept for the Romanian residential market, with new improved functions which will fully meet the needs of residential owners, developers and brokers, as well as their clients ‘needs, those looking for residential properties to buy or to rent. The residential platform is also visible on Romania Insider and focuses on prime assets and addresses both Romanian and expats, through its English version. This availability will be enhanced as the platform targets Romania-Insider.com English language readers, a number of over 6 million unique viewers per year.

Apart from a high end design, that presents properties at international marketing standards, the property owners and their representatives have extensive possibilities to promote their residential units and compounds, tailored to their needs, such as data sheets that act like a visit card of the property, including hi-res pictures and videos, layouts and maps, in-depth commercial and technical details etc., as well as highlighting tools to better promote the property on the main page, in search lists etc.

Property Listed selected by high hand newspaper is something rather common in western Europe and should be the new trend in CEE. With this new brand, Romania Insider and Online Real Assets lead the market towards quality and international standards. New on the residential market, include the smart offer search for property seekers. By filling the main search criteria, in one click, the residential property seekers have access to multiple properties at once: the owners or their representatives will contact them with accurate offers, matching exactly their criteria. This will allow property seekers to get in touch with the residential owners or agents without leaving their contacts online for untargeted property owners to bother them, saving time and energy!

Online Real Assets is the first and only CEE PropTech Startup Hub leading digital trend for the real estate market. It provides bespoke online solutions to keep & find tenants then manage real estate assets using award winner software solutions.

Romania Insider is the most read and trusted online source for news and features in English dedicated to Romania, with over 3.6 million readers a year from all over the world. For more than 10 years, Romania Insider has been providing reliable information from Romania through selected, clean, clear & easy to understand content, and by being editorially independent and free from bias in reporting.