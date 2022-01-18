Bitcoin trading platform – Tips to choose the best (press release)

Press Release

Bitcoin trading is a popular new activity and is heavily regulated. There are many different platforms to choose from, with different features and functions. This article will give readers some tips on choosing the best trading platform for Bitcoin for their specific needs. Local Bitcoins is a peer-to-peer marketplace where buyers and sellers meet in person or remotely to trade bitcoins without involving any middlemen.

More specifically, Local Bitcoins match buyers with individual sellers that want to buy bitcoins but don't have access to local banks or major online exchanges. The site lets users buy bitcoin in person and transfers it through cash deposits at thousands of bank branches worldwide. Here are some tips that will help you choose the best bitcoin trading platform.

Check out the license of the platform:

Always read about the legal conditions of the platform where you want to buy and sell your bitcoins. Also, check if the platform has all necessary licenses, check with authorities and make sure you will use it legally. The most popular and legit platforms are Bitstamp, Coinbase, Localbitcoins, while some smaller ones that are good too to trade bitcoins on are: BTC Trader, CoinBR, Bitso, bitcoin-up.live, so do your research and pick what is best for you to use.

Comparison of platform features

Compare all the features of a platform by comparing fees, kinds of coins it offers, transaction speed, security and any other information you want to know. You must ensure that your bitcoins are safe on the exchange because bitcoin is very precious, and you can permanently lose it if they don't have proper security attributes.

Read reviews and check trustworthiness

Read reviews of the crypto-currency market sites and platforms you want to purchase bitcoins before buying them. It will help you choose the best site for bitcoin trading for your needs. Check reviews of the site and make sure you are using it legally by checking with authorities to make sure that you are not breaking any laws by using it. Check the company's age and if they are trustworthy or not; if they seem like a scamming company, do not use them.

Research on security features

Always choose a platform with the latest and advanced security features to avoid virus attacks or hacking that can steal your valuable bitcoins. It is the most critical point because you trust someone else with your bitcoins, and they could scam you if the website you are using is not secure. So make sure to compare the security at all exchanges. Do not use any platform that doesn't have SSL encryption. Also, check out their customer service phone number and email address to contact them quickly if there are any problems with your transactions.

Check on customer service and reputation

Check on the site reputation so you can be more sure about where to buy bitcoins from, what kind of security features they have, and how many people trust them so that you will have a safer time buying your bitcoins from them. Many customer service representatives can also be a positive sign that you use the best bitcoin trading platform. So when you contact support, make sure to find out how fast their service is if they offer 24/7 help and answer questions online, which will help you make the right choice about your platform.

Read about transactions

If you want to buy bitcoins instantly, check out how fast the transactions take place and compare prices between sites because some might be higher than others due to increased demand or competition in the market. Also, always check how many confirmations it takes for your bitcoin transfer so that your payment will be entirely secured by using only legit sites.

Do not use any PayPal or third party payment if possible

Always use a crypto-currency exchange like Bitstamp or Coinbase to buy since it is the safest platform for bitcoins, and you can be sure that all your transactions will be 100% secure. If you have money that you don't want to lose, transfer them directly by using a bank account and buy bitcoins with that money.

Please don't accept any third party payments such as PayPal, credit cards but only when using bitcoin exchanges so they can prevent fraud while ensuring the security of your transactions. This is very important because if anything happens and you lose your bitcoins due to fraud in a fake exchange, it will be tough for anyone to get them back.