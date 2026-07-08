Politics

President Nicușor Dan says Romania expanding strategic partnership with US

08 July 2026

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Romanian president Nicușor Dan said on July 7 that he agreed with a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress on concrete measures to further develop the Romania-US Strategic Partnership during talks held in Ankara ahead of the NATO Summit.

According to a post published by the president on X, the discussions focused on military cooperation, joint economic projects, and regional security, with particular attention to NATO's agenda and the security of the Alliance's Eastern Flank.

"Ahead of the NATO Summit, I had a productive meeting in Ankara with a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation. We had a very good discussion about the importance of the Transatlantic Bond and our shared priorities on the Allied agenda," Dan wrote.

The president said the talks also covered opportunities to expand bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between Romania and the United States.

According to the Romanian presidency, the discussions included concrete measures aimed at developing the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara, where allied leaders are discussing defence spending, support for Ukraine and regional security. President Dan said the dialogue with the US congressional delegation also addressed plans to reinforce stability on NATO's Eastern Flank.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)

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Politics

President Nicușor Dan says Romania expanding strategic partnership with US

08 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said on July 7 that he agreed with a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress on concrete measures to further develop the Romania-US Strategic Partnership during talks held in Ankara ahead of the NATO Summit.

According to a post published by the president on X, the discussions focused on military cooperation, joint economic projects, and regional security, with particular attention to NATO's agenda and the security of the Alliance's Eastern Flank.

"Ahead of the NATO Summit, I had a productive meeting in Ankara with a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation. We had a very good discussion about the importance of the Transatlantic Bond and our shared priorities on the Allied agenda," Dan wrote.

The president said the talks also covered opportunities to expand bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between Romania and the United States.

According to the Romanian presidency, the discussions included concrete measures aimed at developing the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara, where allied leaders are discussing defence spending, support for Ukraine and regional security. President Dan said the dialogue with the US congressional delegation also addressed plans to reinforce stability on NATO's Eastern Flank.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)

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