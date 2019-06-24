Romania Insider
President Iohannis says Romania’s rotating EU presidency “better than expected”
24 June 2019
President Klaus Iohannis said on June 21 that during the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council 90 legislative files were closed, a good performance according to the head of the state, despite many expecting country’s mandate to be mediocre.

“The Council has recently formally adopted a number of significant legislative dossiers that have been finalized under the Romanian Presidency - regarding the Banking Union, the improvement of the working and social rights regime, the deepening of the Single Market, the decarbonization of transport and the progress on strengthening digital Europe,” President Iohannis said, according to local Agerpres.

He thanked all Member States and all European institutions for the support and constructive approaches that have allowed Romania to complete a significant number of important legislative initiatives.

Iohannis also expressed regret Romania could not do more, such as reaching consensus over cutting to zero the CO2 emission by 2050 and also underlined the support given to the Republic of Moldova by including a dedicated paragraph in the final conclusions of Council. 

