Romanian president expects major impact from May 26 elections for European Parliament

The referendum on justice and the elections for the European Parliament, both taking place on May 26, will generate profound changes in Romanian politics, president Klaus Iohannis said in a press statement on May 22.

He announced that he would not nominate another candidate of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the prime minister post in case PSD withdraws political support for incumbent PM Viorica Dăncilă.

“I am convinced that the results of the European Parliament elections and the referendum will generate changes in the [internal] political arena,” the president said, according to local Hotnews.ro.

The main opposition party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) also claimed recently that the political majority would change after May 26, a technically risky statement since the ruling coalition still holds a majority (albeit fragile) in the Parliament.

Asked what would happen if PSD withdrew its political support for current PM Dăncilă, the head of state announced that he would no longer endorse a PSD candidate for PM.

