Energy

PPC expands management team in Romania

31 January 2024

PPC said it expanded its local management team with two new Romanian directors. Ionut Duna is the general manager of PPC Energie and PPC Energie Muntenia, while Adrian Dugulan has been appointed general manager of PPC Renewables Romania. 

Ionut Duna has a solid background in the telecommunications, banking, IT&C and energy sectors. He worked for over six years at Enel Romania, holding key positions such as the leader of the Indirect Sales division and marketing and pricing manager. 

Adrian Dugulan is a professional with extensive local and international experience in the field of renewable energy, joining Enel Green Power Romania in 2011. From October 2014 to October 2023, he worked within Enel Green Power internationally, serving as a project developer in Chile, head of business development hydro in Italy, and head of business development for the Enel group in Colombia. He returned to Romania in October 2023.

"Marius Chiriac, who led the electric and natural gas supply companies, as well as the advanced energy services division, will dedicate himself to personal projects, while Florin Gheorghiu, who previously led the renewable energy activity, has taken on another position within the company," PPC said in the press release.

Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC) is a leading Southeast European electric utility company with activities in electricity generation, distribution, network operation, and sale of advanced energy products and services in Greece, Romania, and North Macedonia. It is the leading supplier of electricity in Greece and Romania, servicing 8.7 million customers in total.

PPC acquired Enel's operations in Romania last year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PPC)

1

